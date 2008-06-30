Changes at Elcoteq's management

Mr. Jouni Hartikainen, President and CEO of the Elcoteq SE, will take over the management of the Group's Personal Communications Business Area on July 1, 2008. Mr. Anssi Korhonen, current President of the Personal Communications Business Area and member of the Elcoteq Management Team, is taking up a new position outside the company.

Mr. Hartikainen will continue as Elcoteq's President and CEO. This is of particular importance to the Group's Personal Communications Business Area which represents more than 70% of Elcoteq's net sales.



Mr Hartikainen will be focusing on the implementation of this strategy. Since October 2007, Mr. Hartikainen's responsibilities at Elcoteq have also included Human Resources. Leadership of the Group's Global HR function is now being passed to Mr Sándor Hajnal, currently Elcoteq's HR Development Director. Mr Hajnal has been appointed Vice President, Human Resources with effect from July 1, 2008.