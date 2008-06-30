Ruwel production site in Grassau will be continued by Lamitec-Dielektra

Ruwel recently announced that they had taken over Naavinya CAD Soft in Bangalore, India. However Ruwel's production plant in Grassau will be continued by Lamitec-Dielektra.

Ruwel will concentrate the production of multilayers in larger quantities at their Geldern plant. The Grassau plant will specialise exclusively on thick-copper circuit boards and will in future be operated by Lamitec-Dielektra GmbH. Lamitec-Dielektra will continue to extend the business segment of thick-copper PCBs as needed by the growth industries of automobile electronics and photovoltaics. The vertical integration of their own production plants for copper foil and base material will enable Lamitec to benefit from considerable synergy effects, opening on the one hand a new channel of distribution for the copper produced by the Group, and on the other hand placing the Grassau production plant with its thick-copper circuit boards in a promising competitive situation. In 2006 Lamitec had taken over Dielektra Technologie GmbH in Cologne, manufacturers of multilayer material, thus enlarging their involvement in the PCB market.



Ruwel will continue to market thick-copper PCBs which will then be manufactured in the Grassau plant. Standard multilayer production orders will be transferred from Grassau to Geldern in agreement with customers after the expiry of reasonable transitional periods.



Large and medium-size series of multilayers will still be supplied by the Geldern plant, being with its connected masslam production and a market share of 31% the continent’s most important manufacturer of PCBs for the automobile industry.



In addition to increasing the engineering capacity in India, considerable investments have recently been made in Pfullingen by acquiring special equipment for the manufacture of small batches, such as laser direct imaging, e-test with finger testers as well as flexible high-speed drilling and milling machines etc., thus offering the multilayer production the flexibility necessary for increasingly small and medium quantities. In the Geldern plant the investment priorities to this purpose concerned first and foremost the areas of automation and handling. Both locations are equipped with laser drilling machines for the manufacture of HDI circuit boards.