HAPRO is growing

The Norwegian EMS-provider HAPRO grew by far the fastest of the Nordic EMS giants in 2007. The company was able to show a growth rate 49.8% from year to year.

The company has grown from around €64 million (SEK 603.9 million) in sales in 2005 to close to €105 million in 2007. Between 2006 and 2007, the company grew from €70 - 105 million which means a growth rate of 49.8% from year to year. Hapro maintains a 13,500 sq.m. industrial plant at Jaren, 70 km north of Oslo, Norway. The EMS-provider employs currently more than 500 staff.