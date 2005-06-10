"Siemens mobile sees profit 2007"

Taipei-based BenQ Corp. will be able to make Siemens’ loss-making mobile handset unit profitable in two years, chairman Lee Kun-yao said. No jobs in Germany to be cut.

BenQ aims to reach break even on its handset business this year. Siemens reached an agreement with unions last year to secure 4000 jobs in Germany until the end of next year, and BenQ will honor that accord, according to the firms. This was mentioned in a report published on EMSNow.



"We can achieve a profit quickly because we have sales and distribution channels globally, we complement each other. What Siemens has, we don't. What we have, Siemens doesn't", Lee Kun-yao said.