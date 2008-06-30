Exception sees growth in Finland

EMS &PCB producer Exception is predicting strong growth for its services in the Finnish market. Finland’s growing electronics sector continues to play a pivotal part in the country’s steady economic growth, having expanded by 30% per annum for the last decade.

“Finland is one of the world’s most rapidly developing markets for the manufacture of electronics,” explained Craig Wright, chief executive at Exception. “The industry is the largest contributor to the country’s GDP, accounting for almost 60% of exports. Across Scandinavia as a whole, there is a broad skills base and knowledge of high-tech manufacturing techniques that make it a natural environment for high specification electronics manufacturing.



As part of a planned global expansion strategy, the company is looking to grow the business in territories such as Finland - both by offering a more comprehensive service to our existing clients and by developing accounts within in the high-tech sectors that we serve, such as industrial electronics, telecommunications and medical instrumentation.



Exception has recently appointed Juha Valdolin as territory business development manager for Finland and the Baltic states, to develop its proposition to the marketplace in the region. Mr Valdolin, who joins the organisation from global PCB manufacturer and reseller NCAB, brings with him six years of experience in the electronics sector.



“This investment into growth in the region underlines our determination to maintain our position as a European printed circuit board manufacturer,” concluded Mr Wright. “We already have a healthy customer base in the region and Mr Valdolin’s appointment will enable us to provide a better level of service. In the future, we anticipate that this investment will drive continued expansion of our team in Finland. In turn, this will enable the introduction of further local resources to support our existing technical teams working with customers in this territory”.