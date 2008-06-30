CIRE teams up with Asian partners

French based PCB Producer CIRE group has teamed up with Asian partners to offer low-cost solutions to its customers.

The group, which already offers a range of pcb technologies, has now teamed up with Asian partners to offer low-cost products. Design and medium batch productions will still be manufactured through the local facilities in France. The quality department off the group ensures the approval of the original samples. Most of the Asian manufacturing partners are TS16949 or QS 9000 certified.