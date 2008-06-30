17,150 Siemens staff members to go

The German company has listed 17,150 jobs on its ‘cross-off list’, 6450 of them in Germany alone. Although Siemens has not yet issued an official statement regarding the cut backs, details are already out in the press.

As evertiq has already reported earlier, CEO Peter Löscher, has issued a strict austerity programme for the company. It states that Siemens wants to save around €1.2 billion in sales and administration efforts by 2010.



Executives in the middle and upper management will be affected by the job cuts, after the company has already cut thousands of production jobs, reports Reuters.