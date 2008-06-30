Acquisition rumours for Infineon

Infineon is rumoured to currently look into 3 possible merger partners. A possible merger would compensate recent losses due to declining chip prices.

Rumours have it that Peter Bauer, currently CEO of Infineon, is looking at possible merger partners, which are said to be NXP, Freescale and a third Asian company currently unknown, reports dpa. The company is also looking at a solution for the loss making subsidiary Qimonda. As evertiq reported earlier, Infineon plans to reduce the 80% share in the company to under 50% next spring. Only after the selling of the division, merger talks are said to continue.