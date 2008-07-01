Data Respons set to grow in Germany

The Norwegian EMS-provider Data Respons is set for growth in Europe. Mads Poulsen, managing director of Data Respons Germany, told evertiq that the main focus is currently on Germany.

Mr Poulsen sees an increasing outsourcing trend in Europe. Especially in Germany he says, this will increase significantly over the next couple of years. To be part of this trend, Data Respons plans to grow its German base.



Data Respons Germany has reached a turnover of around €4 million last year and is currently growing organically with around 50%. However, good engineers are currently hard to find and Germany is no different in that. To benefit further from the current outsourcing trend, the company also looks at acquisitions to boost its growth.



According to Mr. Poulsen, a major goal for the entire group is to become a leading Embedded Solutions Company by 2010. Data Respons’ turnover in 2007 was €80 million (NOK 635 million) and the company employs 375 staff.



Data Respons' Headquarter for Germany is in Karlsruhe and the company has currently 12 German employees - 4 engineers, as well as staff for sales and administration.