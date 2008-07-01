SUSS in agreement with SVTC Technologies

SUSS MicroTec says that a suite of processing tools that enable new generations of micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) has been selected for SVTC Technologies’ facility in Austin, Texas.

"The SUSS toolset represents the latest technology - giving our customers the opportunity to lead the way for emerging MEMS devices", says Dave Bergeron, chief executive officer of SVTC. SUSS also will provide joint development and support for processes and tooling.



“We are pleased to be chosen by SVTC and are excited about the possibilities that this partnership brings to SUSS MicroTec and our customers”, said Dr. Stefan Schneidewind, CEO of SUSS MicroTec. “The MEMS industry has long been a focus for our company. The opportunity to partner with an organization such as SVTC will strengthen our ability to service our growing customer base and our position as equipment supplier to the MEMS market.”