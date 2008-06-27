Perlos board members and CEOs<br>are aquitted of charges

The Helsinki district court dismissed all charges in the Perlos disclosure case and aquitted board members and CEOs.

Mikael Lilius, the chief executive of utility Fortum, three other former Perlos board members and two former chief executives of the EMS-provider were acquitted. Additional to that, the corporate fine was also rejected, reports NewsRoom Finland.



The court concluded that board members and CEOs might have believed in December 2002 that the company still would meet its profit target.