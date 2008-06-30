Gorenje receives AEO Status

Gorenje has become the first Slovenian company with the status of an Authorised Economic Operator (AEO).

The head of the Slovenian Customs Administration, Rajko Skubic, bestowed the certificate on the company on Tuesday. The AEO status will allow Gorenje access to simplified customs procedures. The certificate will enter into force on 4 July. The EU's AEO programme is part of a global initiative to assure security in international supply chains. Companies are granted the status for increasing security and receive certain incentives, such as less physical customs checks, easier reporting, lower customs risk classification and priority during product checks when their products are selected for inspection. Member states are entitled to grant the status to any company meeting common criteria.