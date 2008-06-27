Sepura and Tyco Electronics in agreement

UK based Sepura has signed an agreement to supply TETRA digital radios and accessories to the Wireless Systems business of Tyco Electronics.

The agreement will enable Sepura to supply standard TETRA radio products for the VIDA TETRA infrastructure.



Larry Ward, vice president, Global Marketing and International Market Development, Tyco Electronics, said, ""Our agreement with Sepura allows us to expand our portfolio of digital product solutions for TETRA users around the world, and is another step by our company to provide our global customers with the radio communications equipment they need. Utilising Sepura's well known TETRA radios within our VIDA TETRA solution is a strong combination of dependable radio equipment and a powerful network solution that is ready for tomorrow's requirements."



Graham Matthews, Chief Executive of Sepura, added, "This is an important landmark for Sepura in the international growth of the company. Tyco Electronics is recognised across the world as a leader in the industry and together we look forward to a long and successful partnership."