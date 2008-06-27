M + W Zander builds semiconductor factory for ANGSTREM-T in Russia

Germany based M +W Zander FE, have started the construction of a semiconductor factory for the Russian T-ANGSTREM in Zelenograd, near Moscow. The estimated investment volume is €150 million.

As part of the project, M +W Zander will expand the facility (originated from 1991) to secure the future manufacturing of semiconductor discs ("wafers") with a diameter of 200 millimetres. The installation of machinery and equipment ("Ready Equipment for ") is set for the end of 2009.



To produce the 200-millimeter wafers, the new ANGSTREM-T production building consists of a clean room of around 6000 square meters. In addition, M + W Zander build a central supply building.