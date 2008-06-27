ESO acquires the Global Outsourcing Business from Mania

ESO Luxco has signed definitive agreements with the Administrators of Mania Technologie, Mania Deutschland and Mania Entwicklungsgesellschaft mbH to acquire the Outsourcing Business of the Mania Group, as well as selected parts of the Production Systems Business.

The acquisition covers the Outsourcing Businesses of Mania in the United States of America, Canada, Japan, Taiwan, China and Singapore. Through further investment, ESO intends to develop a business further in the PCB testing market. ESO will also acquire the Software and Plotter Businesses of Mania Belgium NV as well as other assets of Mania. With this transaction, ESO will be able to secure the future for over 500 jobs within the new group.



Through the purchase Mania Belgium NV, ESO will acquire the Software Business which is complementary to the Outsourcing Business. ESO will further develop and maintain the UCAM Software which is an important technology for the Outsourcing Business. The Plotter Business will be continued as a stand alone business.



The Mania Group is finalizing solutions to provide ongoing technical support and customer care for its product customers. The solutions currently under negotiation will ensure continued and seamless support for Mania's customers. It is expected that a range of Mania's product technologies will continue under new ownership. An announcement with respect to the future of Mania's other product technologies is expected in the near future.