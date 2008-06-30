Panasonic Eastern Europe to leave Estonia

Estonia plans to implement amendments to its national income tax act, which will make business ventures much more difficult.

Estonian accountants stated that the new amendments are not as obvious to understand. Accounting will be made more difficult, which consequently will make business more complicated. Therefore many subsidiaries and branches of foreign companies in Estonia, announced that they will end business operations in Estonia, said BBN. Among these companies is the electronics company Panasonic Eastern Europe Handelsgesellschaft m.b.h.