The first 300 to leave Flextronics in Quebec

Flextronics said in February this year that the company planned to close down its plant in Saint-Laurent, Quebec. It was said that 700 employees were to be laid off. At the end of this month 300 will leave.

At the end of the month, an initial group of 300 employees will leave their jobs at the Quebec plant. The facility is expected to close down permanently in September this year. The EMS-provider will move production to its plant in Guadalajara, Mexico.