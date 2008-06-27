Smouldering fire at Schweizer Electronic

On July, 24, a smouldering fire at Schweizer Electronic’s facility in Schramberg-Sulzen occurred on a low-voltage main distribution. The production was only momentarily affected.

The spot smoke detectors installed informed the fire brigade and alerted the police, as well as triggered the internal alarm plan. On arrival of the fire brigade, the fire already had been extinguished by the quick and bold action of an employee of the company. No injuries were recorded. The cause of the fire as well as the extent of the property damage is currently determined. After the preliminary assessment, fire experts determined that the fire was caused by a technical defect and no references to human misconduct were made. The production was affected only briefly.