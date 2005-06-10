Foxconn reports strong revenues

Foxconn Electronics posted revenues of NT$44.5 billion in May, up 59% on year. Down 11% sequentially, DigiTimes reports.

Foxconn saw fewer PC shipments in May, as a result of seasonal effects. Demand is expected to pick up in June, according to DigiTimes. Foxconn had monthly sales of over NT$50 billion in March and April 2005.