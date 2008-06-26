New size for silicone wafers

New standard for silicone wafers will be 450 mm. Intel, Samsung and TSMC are now pushing its suppliers of process equipment to design machines for wafers with a diameter of 450 mm.

The transition is planned to year 2012. The companies want to use as much as possible from the current 300 mm technology in the transfer to the new equipment in order to reduce the commercial risks. The standard size of silicone wafers has since 1990 changed from 150 mm, 200 mm and to 300 mm.