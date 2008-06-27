Norautron invest heavily

The Norwegian EMS-provider Norautron is currently investing heavily. The company hopes to have all machinery in place before the summer.

Øyvind Sedivy, Norautrons CEO, believes that 2008 will be yet another strong year for the company, but they will see slower growth in 2009. "I believe it will stabilize and become calmer in 2009," says Øyvind Sedivy for evertiq.



Øyvind Sedivy tells evertiq that the company benefited from its factory in China and that he is glad that they did not participate in the telecom boom. He also liked to point out that the company is aiming for the manufacture of technologically advanced products, so-called "high-end" products, where there is not the same price pressure as for consumer products.



Right now the company implements in its factory in Horten. Two Pick & Place machines have been installed. It will be complemented with an entire new line. A Siemens X2 and a Siemens X3 have been purchased and Øyvind Sedivy hopes to finish installation before the holiday. The new room will also house a Rehm VX 3500 734 Nitro Reflow Oven. The company also invested in a Cyber Optics KS Flex Ultra HR18, AOI.