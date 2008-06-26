Fate of Flextronics’ facility in<br>Canéjan, France close to sealed

In two weeks the fate of Flextronics’ facility in Canéjan, France will be sealed.

The works council will be informed of future developments in 10 days. Currently, the plant sees 2 possible investors to take over the plant. As evertiq reported earlier, Flextronics wanted to sell this plant to Lacroix Electronique, which however did to follow through, said usinenouvelle. Flextronics plans to close down the plant in September this year.