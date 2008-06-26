Foxconn starts producing in Hungary in August

Foxconn is expected to start to operate in Sanmina-SCI's Hungarian plant in Szekesfehervar in August this year.

On June 24, the EU approved for Foxconn to buy two Sanmina-SCI’s plants - one in Hungary and one in Mexico. Foxconn is expected to start to operate in Hungary in August this year. The company plans to increase its production capacity by 20-30% in 2009. The 80 million dollar deal between Foxconn and Sanmina-SCI involves EMS services, design and testing of electronic parts, assemblies, handling returns and repair services for large computer makers.