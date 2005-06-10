Cognex in OEM agreement with DEK

Cognex Corporation, a supplier of machine vision systems, has announced a multi-year OEM agreement with DEK International of screen printing machinery for the electronics manufacturing industry.

Under the agreement, Cognex will supply machine vision systems for DEK's current and future screen printing machines, which are used to imprint circuitry patterns onto the surfaces of computer circuit boards. Cognex vision systems are used in DEK equipment to align the screen or stencil to each circuit board prior to printing, and then to verify that the position and coverage of the stenciled solder paste is within acceptable limits.