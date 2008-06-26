Raymarine sees market increase by 2010

The CEO of Raymarine sees the global market for electronic products for leisure marine increase by the end of next year.

The $1.3 billion global market is expected to pick up again by the end of 2009. The company is set to keep its annual R&D spending of $29.5 million, reports Reuters.



The financial report for the fiscal year 2007 reported £140.7m (2006: £136.5m) a nominal increase of 3.1%. Adjusted profit before tax was £26.9m (2006: £22.6m) an increase of 18.8%. The statutory profit before tax was £23.4m (2006: £14.1m) an increase of 66.1%. Profits were charged to tax at an adjusted underlying rate of 25.1% (2006: 26.8%). Adjusted basic earnings per share were 24.5p (2006: 20.0p) an increase of 22.5%.