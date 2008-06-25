Delphi to transfer Western European production to Hungary

The US-based company is said to transfer all production from its 2 facilities in Western Europe to its plant in Szombathely, Hungary.

A local newspaper reported that the Hungarian subsidiary plans to hire additional employees for its Electronics and Safety (E and S) division in Szombathely. Delphi is said to produce steering wheels as well as electronic systems for customers such as Volkswagen, Smart, SEAT, Audi and Mitsubishi. The subsidiary also plans to rent a new production location.