Location Based Technologies start pilot production at Jabil’s plant in France

Location Based Technologies has commenced pilot production of its PocketFinder family of location devices at the Meung-sur-Loire , France facility of Jabil.

At the same time, the company has completed in-house testing and verification of beta test units for GSM, GPRS and GPS connectivity on both U.S. and European GSM wireless networks, and finalized and certified deployment of its own permanent SMS gateway through its partnership with KORE Telematics that will eliminate any dependency on third-party networks and enhance the reliability and speed of PocketFinder communications.



“The company is ready to start pilot production of the smallest known single-board GSM/GPS device in the world,” said David Morse, co-president and CEO of Location Based Technologies, Inc. “We originally selected Jabil because they are one of the few solutions providers able to simultaneously deliver world-class quality product and meet global mass volume demand. Accordingly, we anticipate PocketFinder mass production will commence in the third quarter.”