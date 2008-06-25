Kimball still in negotiations in Wales

EMS provider Kimball is still in negotiations at its Bridgend plant in Wales, UK.

According to information evertiq has received, the company is still negotiating about the future of its Welsh facility in Bridgend.



Contrary to previous reports the company has not yet decided to - whether or not - move production to its new Polish plant in Poznan. Rumours about the possible closure of the facility started shortly after closure plans for the Irish facility emerged.