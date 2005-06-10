New method makes PCB manufacturing 50% cheaper

According to the Swedish technology time magazine, Ny Teknik, a new ground breaking technology within the PCB manufacturing soon will be out on the market.

Swedish company Cuptronic is, with engineers from the Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm, Sweden, developing a new technology that, according to the company, should be both cheaper and more harmless to the environment than the traditional manufacturing techniques.



The new processes are built on the fact that you add the leaders to the circuit board instead of using the etching processes. Danish PCB manufacturer is one who is willing to try the technology on some of it's advanced prototypes. -On the most advanced cards are the leaderwidth today 50 micrometers. We don't se why we couldn't go down as low as ten micrometers with our method, said Bengt Källbäck CEO of Cuptronic to Ny Teknik.



Cuptronic aims to introduce the technology to most advanced PCB makers on the market by selling licenses for the technology. The estimated value of this market segment reaches €3.3 billion.