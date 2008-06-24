Electronics Production | June 24, 2008
Jabil Results up in the third quarter
Jabil has reported its preliminary, unaudited financial results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2008, ended May 31, 2008. “The results from our third quarter were extremely gratifying given the challenging market conditions,” said President and CEO Timothy L. Main.
Net revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2008 increased three percent to $3.1 billion compared to $3.0 billion for the same period of fiscal 2007.
GAAP operating income for the third quarter of fiscal 2008 increased 88 percent to $63.1 million compared to $33.6 million for the same period of fiscal 2007. GAAP net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2008 increased 517 percent to net income of $38.4 million compared to $6.2 million of net income for the same period in fiscal 2007. GAAP diluted earnings per share for the third quarter of fiscal 2008 increased 533 percent to net income per share of $0.19 compared to $0.03 of earnings per share for the same period of fiscal 2007.
Jabil's third quarter of fiscal 2008 core operating income decreased 2 percent to $85.3 million or 2.8 percent of net revenue compared to $87.1 million or 2.9 percent of net revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2007. Core earnings increased 12 percent to $52.8 million compared to $47.4 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2007. Core earnings per share increased 13 percent to $0.26 per diluted share for the period compared to $0.23 for the third quarter of fiscal 2007.
Jabil management said it expects net revenue in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2008 in a range of $3.2 billion to $3.3 billion, with an estimated core operating margin range of 3.0 to 3.3 percent. Jabil said its core earnings per share for its fourth quarter of fiscal 2008 are anticipated to be in a range of $0.29 to $0.33 per diluted share. GAAP earnings per share are estimated to be $0.21 to $0.25 per diluted share. (Expected GAAP earnings per share for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2008 are currently estimated to include $0.02 per share for amortization of intangibles and $0.06 per share for stock-based compensation and related charges.)
Jabil said it expects fiscal year 2008 net revenue to range from $12.7 billion to $12.8 billion, with full year core operating income estimated to be approximately 3 percent or $370 million to $385 million. The company said its core earnings per share are estimated to be $1.11 to $1.15 per diluted share. GAAP earnings per share are estimated to be $0.58 to $0.62 per diluted share. (Expected GAAP earnings per share for fiscal 2008 are currently estimated to include $0.13 per share for amortization of intangibles, $0.17 per share for stock-based compensation and related charges and $0.23 per share for restructuring and impairment charges.)
GAAP operating income for the third quarter of fiscal 2008 increased 88 percent to $63.1 million compared to $33.6 million for the same period of fiscal 2007. GAAP net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2008 increased 517 percent to net income of $38.4 million compared to $6.2 million of net income for the same period in fiscal 2007. GAAP diluted earnings per share for the third quarter of fiscal 2008 increased 533 percent to net income per share of $0.19 compared to $0.03 of earnings per share for the same period of fiscal 2007.
Jabil's third quarter of fiscal 2008 core operating income decreased 2 percent to $85.3 million or 2.8 percent of net revenue compared to $87.1 million or 2.9 percent of net revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2007. Core earnings increased 12 percent to $52.8 million compared to $47.4 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2007. Core earnings per share increased 13 percent to $0.26 per diluted share for the period compared to $0.23 for the third quarter of fiscal 2007.
Jabil management said it expects net revenue in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2008 in a range of $3.2 billion to $3.3 billion, with an estimated core operating margin range of 3.0 to 3.3 percent. Jabil said its core earnings per share for its fourth quarter of fiscal 2008 are anticipated to be in a range of $0.29 to $0.33 per diluted share. GAAP earnings per share are estimated to be $0.21 to $0.25 per diluted share. (Expected GAAP earnings per share for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2008 are currently estimated to include $0.02 per share for amortization of intangibles and $0.06 per share for stock-based compensation and related charges.)
Jabil said it expects fiscal year 2008 net revenue to range from $12.7 billion to $12.8 billion, with full year core operating income estimated to be approximately 3 percent or $370 million to $385 million. The company said its core earnings per share are estimated to be $1.11 to $1.15 per diluted share. GAAP earnings per share are estimated to be $0.58 to $0.62 per diluted share. (Expected GAAP earnings per share for fiscal 2008 are currently estimated to include $0.13 per share for amortization of intangibles, $0.17 per share for stock-based compensation and related charges and $0.23 per share for restructuring and impairment charges.)
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments