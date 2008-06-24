Flextronics receives order from HP

Flextronics has been chosen by HP to design and manufacture a high-volume consumer notebook computer for its Notebook Business Unit of the Personal Systems Group.

Flextronics Computing segment, increased its notebook ODM capabilities with the previously announced acquisition of Arima Corporation’s notebook business.



"We are very excited to have been selected by HP to provide services for this significant notebook product," said Sean Burke, president, Flextronics Computing segment. "We feel uniquely able to deliver a strong solution based on our growing design capabilities, manufacturing expertise, global footprint and our strong vertical solutions for notebook components."