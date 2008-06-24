PKC Group make 36 redundant

The PKC Group has finalised the co-determination negotiations with the white collar personnel of the unit in Kempele and will lay off 36 staff, beginning procedures in July.

The negotiations were held on the basis of the employer's negotiation proposal dated May 5, 2008, according to which the estimated need for personnel cuts totalled 50. As a result of the negotiations the need for personnel cuts was specified to 36 persons, some of whom shall be offered an opportunity to transfer to new duties within the group. The dismissals will be done in the beginning of July.



The realized savings will amount to approximately €1.7 million from the third quarter of this year. These measures are taken as part of the streamlining measures to improve efficiency and reorganise operations in order to safeguard the PKC Group's future and ensure competitiveness in the tight global competition.