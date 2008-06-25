Electrolux to invest in Eastern Europe

Electrolux is said to lauch a major investment campaign to increase production operations in Eastern Europe, in countries such as Poland, Romania or Hungary.

As evertiq reported earlier, Electrolux has secured a €220 million loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB). Additional to that the company is also said to invest the same amount of its own funds, says bizPoland. The majority of the investment is reportedly goint to Poland, where Electrolux already operate 4 production plants.