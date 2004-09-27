SM Universal Contact available in two way format

Newly available from ITT Industries, Cannon is a two way version of its surface mount Universal Contact.

Cannon’s Universal Contact is designed to overcome traditional interconnect constraints where the contact is integral to the connecting device. The Universal Contact, as its name implies, allows designers to standardize interfaces across different devices. For example, in mobile phones it can be used for speaker, microphone, buzzer and antenna functions, as well as other PCB devices.



The contact incorporates pre-load and anti-lift features. The X-Y-Z movement provides a connection between the contact and the component assembly during shock and vibration. Because the contacts have no mating component, they can be positioned at any angle.



The new two way Universal Contact is offered on a 1.5mm pitch, and measures 2.5mm in free height. Maximum current rating for the selectively-plated gold over beryllium copper Universal Contact is 2A nominal and 3A peak at 3VDC.