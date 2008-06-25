Iskra opens new production company in Brazil

The Slovenia based company Iskra has opened a new production company in Brasil – Iskra do Brasil Autoelétrica Ltda. - this month.

Current and potential partners, customers, bank representatives and representatives of Slovenian companies in Brasil, as well as Iskra do Brasil’s director Uroš Kravos and Iskra Avtoelektrika’s CEO Aleš Nemec, attended the event.



Between the guests of honour were Avguštin Vivod, ambassador of Slovenia to Argentina, responsible also for Brasil, and the mayor of the city of Jaguariúna Tarcíso Cleto Ciavegáto. The newly opened company’s offices and production process of starter motors and alternators assembly were shown to the guests.