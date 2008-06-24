Škoda to reduce number of<br>suppliers from 1300 to 400

Škoda is reducing the number of its suppliers considerably until the end of next year.

During the Autotec Fair in Brno / Czech Republic, Jana Volfova, head of Skoda Auto's logistics department, said that the company is to reduce the number of its direct suppliers from 1,300 to 400, reports automotiveworld. The assembly of the Škoda Octavia in the Volkswagen Bratislava plant’s KT 08 hall was launched this year in February.