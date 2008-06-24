DuPont increases price by 20%

DuPont plans a global price increase of up to 20 percent, effective June 16. The company cites rising raw material, transportation and energy costs among its reasons for the increase.

“Due to the record rise in raw material, transportation, energy and other costs, we must pass increases along to our customers,” said Timothy P. McCann, vice president and general manager -- DuPont Electronic Technologies.



“We have offset cost increases as much as possible with improvements in efficiency, productivity and other internal actions; however, we simply cannot continue to absorb the current increases and invest in our future without some effect on price.”