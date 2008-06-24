Freescale cuts redundancy money by 30% prior to closure

Freescale has cut its redundancy entitlement by 30% months before the company announced to close its East Kilbride facility in Scotland.

Workers were reportedly told that cuts in redundancy entitlements would help secure their jobs at least for another 2 years until 2010, reports the Herald. The employees at East Kilbride are said to have asked the company to reinstate the old redundancy entitlements. However, no immediate response from Freescale was accessible.



The company will continue to produce wafers in East Kilbride until Q2/09, states the newspaper.