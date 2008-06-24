Flextronics receives order from BTI Systems

BTI Systems has selected Flextronics as its global partner to manufacture its Packet Optical Edge systems.

“As BTI continues on its aggressive growth path, it is essential that we align ourselves with the best partners, allowing us to continue to meet the high level of quality and service that our customers have come to expect from us,” said John Haydon, Senior Vice President of Global Operations, BTI Systems. “After a thorough selection process, BTI has chosen to work with Flextronics for our supply chain solution needs. Flextronics gives us the best flexibility and business scaling due to its global reach, strong supply chain and innovative processes and will allow us to provide customers with the industry’s newest technologies, best quality products and services at very competitive price/performance ratios.”



“We are thrilled that BTI has selected Flextronics Infrastructure to provide them with a full range of supply chain solutions. This partnership allows us to further expand our expertise in packet optical edge technologies and partner with a leading solution provider, BTI Systems,” said Michael Clarke, President, Flextronics Infrastructure.