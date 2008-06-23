Thales plans to grow India business by 50%

Thales plans to increase its India-related business to €500 million until 2013. This should reportedly be achieved by increasing sales in both, the military and civilian sectors.

Thales is a supplier of electronics, radars and other modern equipment to the Indian armed forces, reports domain-b.com. The company reported that 8 years ago, 90% of its sales came from the defence and just 10% from the civilian sector. In 2006, this had changed to 80% in civilian sector. Now the company makes about even sales in both sector, reports the news paper.



The company also looks for joint ventures in India, in both the private and public sector. Thales already has a joint venture with the India based Rolta, a developer of IT-based geospatial information systems (GIS), domain-b.com