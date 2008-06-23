Daleba’s Thermal solutions division<br>becomes DK Thermal

Daleba Electronics has announced that its thermal solutions division has re-branded to DK Thermal Solutions Limited and now constitutes the formation of a brand new company within the TCL Group.

The TCL Group is also parent company to Daleba Electronics, Mode Lighting and the recently acquired GSPK Circuits Ltd. DK Thermal Solutions Limited’s aim is to independently provide specialised product solutions in what is a rapidly developing market.



LED lighting is a field where the company has working closely with device manufacturers, producers of interface materials.