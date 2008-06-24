Tower Semiconductor & ON Semiconductor in agreement

ON Semiconductor has selected Tower Semiconductor as strategic supplier to co-develop and manufacture multiple lines of products and technologies.

This decision further demonstrates the tight and long-term working relationships between the two companies. The multi-year, and potentially multi-million dollar collaboration project is aimed at a variety of Automotive, Computing, Consumer and Communications end markets.



"With its engineering support and manufacturing capabilities, Tower is an ideal supplier for ON Semiconductor to partner with, and we view this partnership as a natural extension of our manufacturing capabilities," said John Nelson, ON Semiconductor's Chief Operating Officer. "We are committed to expanding our collaboration, while improving our position in the market place, through Tower's manufacturing capacity and innovative developments aimed at giving us a competitive edge."