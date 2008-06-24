Teknosystem installs new heat source in Poland

The Polish subsidiary of Sweden based Teknoprod has received a new heat source to minimise environmental affects of production.

A new heat source has been installed at Teknosystem in Warsaw, Poland. The heat source - a natural gas boiler - will reduce the CO2 and sulphur emissions into the atmosphere and thus help the overall efforts to reduce climate changing production affects. This new achievement will accompany the ground source heat pump that was installed on the premises of Teknoprod in Sweden last year. Energy consumption for the company can be further reduced with the new system.