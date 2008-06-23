European OLED project has started

CombOLED is a European funded research and development project within the 7th Framework Programme. The goal of CombOLED is to combine new device structures, advantageous manufacturing approaches and less complex materials with the aim to achieve cost effective OLED lighting solutions.

The cost reduction, together with transparency as a device feature, will enable a better acceptance of the OLED technology in the lighting market. This will help European lighting companies to maintain their place in this market at worldwide level.



The CombOLED consortium resembles an OLED supply chain from substrate supply via device manufacturing until application design and prototype realization. The 7 partners are located in 4 countries all over Europe (France, Spain, Italy and Germany) and have been selected based on their reputation in their own field. This conjoint effort coming from all the partners will guarantee the CombOLED project success and will breed a highly renowned OLED Consortium within Europe coordinated by Osram Opto Semiconductors.



The CombOLED project has a total budget of €7 million and it is partially funded by the European Committee under the Information and Communication Technologies call-scheme (ICT) of the Seventh Research Framework Programme (FP7). The CombOLED has started on January 1st, 2008 and will run for 36 months.