Cissoid appoints new sales director

Cissoid has appointed Thomas Krebs as Sales Director. Thomas Krebs will help Cissoid to build up its sales organization and to extend its sales channels.

Thomas Krebs was with AMI Semiconductor as Global Account Manager from 2001 till 2008 and managed the worldwide Sales of Siemens and Continental. Prior to AMI Semiconductor, he was with Alcatel Microelectronics, Maxim, Dallas Semiconductor and Texas Instruments, where he held several positions, including Product Marketing Manager DSL Products, Business Development Manager Central and East Europe and Technical System Engineer.