HMS and Uyemura in partnership

During the JPCA show, HMS and Uyemura (UIC) have formed a cooperation to jointly market and sell Desmear/Electroless Copper/Copper Plating packages in Japan as well as in parts of Asia.

UIC has received HMS´s PTH and Plating technology (ComPlate PTH/ComPlate Cu G4) in its modern Osaka facilities and already begun customer qualifications.



“HMS and UIC had already formed an alliance for a specific customer for horizontal reel-to-reel applications with electroless nickel, electrolytic nickel, electrolytic gold systems, so that it was a natural decision to extend this concept to other regions”, says Joe Kresky, managing director of HMS.