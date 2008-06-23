Electronics components see growth in 2008

The German market for electronic components has been estimated by the ZVEI organisation (Electronic Components and Systems) to grow in 2008 by almost 2% to € 17.4 billion. Last year, sales decreased to € 17.1 billion (down 1.6% compared to 2006). For 2009, a growth of just over 3% is expected.

"After a period of stagnation in sales, we again see a solid growth of markets for electronic components," said Dr. Martin Stark, chairman of the Association. This is based mainly on a significant increase in demand for electronic components in the segments Automotive and Industrial electronics. The segment of information technology will show – for the first time after two years of decline – a moderate growth this year. Telecommunications and consumer electronics sales will decline.



The slight decline in sales in Germany in 2007 is due to weak semiconductor sales (minus 4.2%). The market experts at ZVEI expect for 2008 however, a slight recovery. Semiconductors continue to dominate – with a market share of over 62% - the overall market for electronic components.