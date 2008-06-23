TT electronics achieves medical ISO in Suzhou

TT electronics China site in Suzhouhas been qualified to ISO 13485:2003 for the manufacture of printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies and integrated box build for medical devices.

It is the second TT electronics site to achieve this demanding standard, the other being its Ohio, USA site.



Commenting, TT electronics Suzhou managing director, John Molloy said, “The achievement of this rigorous qualification at our site demonstrates the standards that we achieve here. In addition to being a requirement for the medical market, ISO 13485 will give all of our customers the quality and integrity of our processes at Suzhou.”



All five TT electronics integrated manufacturing services facilities hold ISO9001. The integrated manufacturing division of TT electronics has five manufacturing sites around the world: the USA, Malaysia, China and two in the UK. Its 15,000 sq mt Suzhou site employs 650 staff.