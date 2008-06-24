EB lowers net sales in H1/08

EB expects the net sales for the first half of 2008 to grow clearly compared to the second half of 2007 (€79.9 million), but the latter part of the half is expected to fall behind from the first quarter (€47.3 million).

Earlier the company estimated the net sales of the latter part of the year half to be roughly at the level of the beginning of the year. The operating loss from business operations without non-recurring items in the first half of 2008 is estimated to be relevantly bigger than the operating loss from business operations in the second half of 2007 (€ -7.9 million). Earlier the company estimated the operating loss from business operations without non-recurring items in the first half of 2008 to be roughly at the same level of the operating loss in the second half of 2007.



The sales of the Business Segments of the first half of 2008 are estimated to grow slower than forecasted earlier. The main reasons for this are the rapid deceleration of the sales of wireless communications emulation and design tools especially in the USA and Asia apart from China, and the delay of the accumulation of net sales of WiMAX base station module products.