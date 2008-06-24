JSC Mikron obtained ISO certificate

JSC Mikron has obtained the ISO 14001:2004 for its EMS production.

"Issues of environmental policies are of strategic importance for us. There are also cases when environmental objectives converge with the economic profits: high tech production process is very sensitive to resources costs. Introduction of EMS also allows us to control energy production and increase competitiveness," - commented the general director of JSC Mikron Gennady Krasnikov.



The introduction of EMS adds more attractiveness to the enterprise working in the global foreign market, we believe. "As of today, a number of markets are closed due to high environmental requirements. In Europe, for instance, demand of conformity to EMS ISO 14001 is mandatory," – added Gennady Krasnikov.



The environmental management system allows you to manage processes related to the impact on the environment, effectively implement environmental policies, comply with the requirements of modern production environment, control the flow of natural resources, reduce energy production, to reduce the risk of environmental catastrophes. EMS is part of the overall system of administrative management.